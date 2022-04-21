DPO directs implementation of security plan to avert untoward situation

District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi, Muhammad Shoaib while chairing a meeting here on Thursday directed traffic wardens to implement security plan approved for last ten days of Ramzan and develop a liaison with local police to avert any untoward incident

According to press release issued by DPO Swabi, meeting discussed responsibilities of police personnel and directed them to be vigilant while performing duties.

He said that police should improve their image and come up to the expectations of people.

He also directed devising a strategy to control traffic jams on Aftari timing and action against violator of traffic rules. He also directed strengthening of security on banks, public places and egress and ingress points of the district.

He also urged public to inform police authorities about any suspected movement so that timely action should be taken to avert any untoward incident.