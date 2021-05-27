DPO directs indiscriminate action against criminals

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Zahoor Babar Afridi Thursday directed police posts across the district for conducting indiscriminate crackdown against criminals including narcotics sellers, proclaimed offenders (Pos) gambling dens, brothels and encroachment mafia.

While addressing a meeting of Police Posts Incharges across district, the DPO said that crime control is the prime duty of police and the purpose of the police posts was the mitigation of burden on police stations. He directed the acceleration of crackdown on criminals in the jurisdiction of police posts.

He ordered for tightening noose around proclaimed offenders and narcotics sellers and also initiating of legal proceedings against their facilitators. He also directed strict eye on the movement of encroachment mafia and implementation of court decrees in land dispute cases and also action against gambling dens and brothels.

On this occasion, the DPO also directed all police posts for furnishing daily progress reports.

He also heard the problems highlighted by incharges of Police Posts and directed concerned authorities for their forthwith resolution.