DPO Directs Legal Proceedings Against POs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO), Abbottabad, Zahoor Babar Afridi on Tuesday directed all Station House Officers (SHOs) to start legal proceedings against proclaimed offenders (POs) across the district.

He directed officers to confiscate the properties and block the national identity cards (NICs) of proclaimed offenders.

Following the directive of the DPO, the district police has started practical steps for the confiscation of the properties of all those who are not participating in investigations into various cases and arrest of proclaimed offenders (POs).

In this connection, NICs of 61 proclaimed offenders have been blocked while proceeding for the confiscation of the movable and immovable properties of 21 POs has also been begun.

