DPO Directs NET For Crackdown On Narcotics' Sellers

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 07:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad, Zahoor Babar Afridi Friday constituted a 40-member Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) and directed it to collect data of narcotics sellers and then prior their list before launching formal and effective crackdown on them.

He issued these directives during a meeting with NET Abbottabad. The team was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Farooq Shah.

NET Abbottabad is comprised of 2 Inspectors, 4 Sub-Inspectors, 8 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 15 Head Constables and 10 constables. It will operate under direct supervision of the DPO.

He said those selling narcotics are the enemies of youth, particularly of students, adding that such elements make our youth addicts of drugs to destroy their future.

He directed NET to begin their mission against narcotics sellers by making full preparation for the purpose.

More Stories From Pakistan

