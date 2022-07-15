DPO directs officers to improve security of sensitive places

(@FahadShabbir)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) ::District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi Muhammad Shoaib on Friday convened a meeting of police officials to enhance security cordon of sensitive places.

Chairing the meeting, attended by Deputy Superintendents of Police, Station House Officers (SHOs) and other officers ,the DPO directed the officers to prepare a comprehensive plan to enhance security of sensitive places and develop a liaison to achieve the objective.

He also directed the SHOs to increase patrolling in their respective areas and increase security of public places against the backdrop of increased incidents of militancy.

He also stressed upon police officials to use protective jackets for their own safety while performing duties.

The meeting also discussed results of ongoing operation against drug dealers. Participants also concurred to improve monitoring of public places through CCTV cameras and improve checking at entry points of the district.