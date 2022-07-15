UrduPoint.com

DPO Directs Officers To Improve Security Of Sensitive Places

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 15, 2022 | 06:20 PM

DPO directs officers to improve security of sensitive places

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) ::District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi Muhammad Shoaib on Friday convened a meeting of police officials to enhance security cordon of sensitive places.

Chairing the meeting, attended by Deputy Superintendents of Police, Station House Officers (SHOs) and other officers ,the DPO directed the officers to prepare a comprehensive plan to enhance security of sensitive places and develop a liaison to achieve the objective.

He also directed the SHOs to increase patrolling in their respective areas and increase security of public places against the backdrop of increased incidents of militancy.

He also stressed upon police officials to use protective jackets for their own safety while performing duties.

The meeting also discussed results of ongoing operation against drug dealers. Participants also concurred to improve monitoring of public places through CCTV cameras and improve checking at entry points of the district.

Related Topics

Police Swabi

Recent Stories

National team is ready for Sri Lanka challenge, sa ..

National team is ready for Sri Lanka challenge, says Babar Azam

4 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan reveals her ex-husband is proud of her

Mahira Khan reveals her ex-husband is proud of her

13 minutes ago
 Spinners may give tough time in Galle scrap betwee ..

Spinners may give tough time in Galle scrap between Sri Lanka betters and Pakist ..

38 minutes ago
 Money Laundering Case: Suleman Shehbaz, another su ..

Money Laundering Case: Suleman Shehbaz, another suspect declared proclaimed offe ..

1 hour ago
 Govt plans to restart PM’s youth laptop scheme t ..

Govt plans to restart PM’s youth laptop scheme this year: Shaza Fatima

2 hours ago
 Interior Minister, CEC discuss security arrangemen ..

Interior Minister, CEC discuss security arrangements for upcoming by-polls

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.