DPO directs online monitoring of police Khidmat Centres

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :The District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Abadat Nisar directed online monitoring of police Khidmat Centres across the district.

According to spokesman for Bahawalpur police, Inspector General Police, Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali Khan and Additional Inspector General for South Punjab, Dr Ahsan Sadique have directed the officials concerned to bring improvement in performance of police Khidmt Centres.

"Following the directives of senior officials, DPO Bahawalpur, Abadat Nisar directed the online monitoring of police Khidmat Centres across the district," he spokesman said.

He further said that no compromise would be made on implementation of merit and discipline at police Khidmat Centres.