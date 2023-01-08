DPO directs personnel to keep check on suspects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Nowshera, Mohammad Omar Khan visited the far-flung check post at Sabirabad (Nizampur) of the district on Sunday and checked the record of the post.

On this occasion, he issued security related directives to police officers to remain alert on duty and keep strict checks on suspects.

He also inspected the lock-up, residential rooms and facilities available to them and security arrangements.

Later, he also visited Sabirabad, Khairabad and adjacent localities and reviewed the security situation.