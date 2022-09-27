DPO directs police for eradication of narcotics

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Kurram, Arbab Shafiullah Tuesday directed district police for eradication of narcotics and tightening noose around dealers and facilitators involved in the heinous crime.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of Station House Officers (SHOs), Incharges of the Circles' Narcotics and officers of the investigation section.

The meeting was convened on the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari and Regional Police Officer (RPO), Tahir Ayub.

The meeting reviewed the performance of Narcotics Eradication Team and Circle Police Officers.

The DPO directed stern legal action against dens of narcotics dealers and result oriented steps against the deadly ice drug on priority basis. He said that youth is the future of the nation and protecting against all narcotics especially ice drug should be our priority.

He also directed the investigation wing of Police to make investigation in narcotics cases more effective to ensure awarding strong punishments to drug mafia at any cost.