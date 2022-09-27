UrduPoint.com

DPO Directs Police For Eradication Of Narcotics

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2022 | 06:00 PM

DPO directs police for eradication of narcotics

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Kurram, Arbab Shafiullah Tuesday directed district police for eradication of narcotics and tightening noose around dealers and facilitators involved in the heinous crime.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of Station House Officers (SHOs), Incharges of the Circles' Narcotics and officers of the investigation section.

The meeting was convened on the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari and Regional Police Officer (RPO), Tahir Ayub.

The meeting reviewed the performance of Narcotics Eradication Team and Circle Police Officers.

The DPO directed stern legal action against dens of narcotics dealers and result oriented steps against the deadly ice drug on priority basis. He said that youth is the future of the nation and protecting against all narcotics especially ice drug should be our priority.

He also directed the investigation wing of Police to make investigation in narcotics cases more effective to ensure awarding strong punishments to drug mafia at any cost.

Related Topics

Police Circle All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar takes oath as Senator amid PTI protest

Ishaq Dar takes oath as Senator amid PTI protest

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs additional support for rehabilitati ..

Pakistan needs additional support for rehabilitation, reconstruction of flood af ..

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly urges India to respect basic nor ..

Pakistan strongly urges India to respect basic norms of inter-state relations

1 hour ago
 GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan ..

GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan as Chief Guest

4 hours ago
 Information on expanding cooperation between Turkm ..

Information on expanding cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) electio ..

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) elections 22/23 have entered the fina ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.