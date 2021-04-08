UrduPoint.com
DPO Directs Timely Filing Of Cases On Applicants' Request

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 04:32 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :District Police Office (DPO) Imran Kishwar has said that stern action would be taken against those police officers who will not register FIR on the request of applicants.

He said while cases would also be registered against those who got registered false cases.

DPO expressed these views during a meeting with SDPOs and SHOs in his office, here on Thursday.

He said that action against robbers, proclaimed offenders (POs) and notorious criminals should be speed-up to protect the peaceful environment to the people.

DPO also directed them to complete all the investigation as soon as possible and submit the challan to the courts for provision of justice to the people.

He said circle officers should improve their performance and ensure arrest of accused involved in serious crimes.

"Protection of life and property of people is our core duty, so that all officers should take action on immediate basis," he added.

Meanwhile, the DPO directed all SDPOs to form special teams to arrest the culprits, frequently visit the checkpoints and take action against unnumbered and non-model number plate vehicles.

During the meeting, DPO reviewed the performance of all SHOs.

