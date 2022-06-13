UrduPoint.com

DPO Directs To Increase Police Patrolling

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2022 | 12:20 PM

DPO directs to increase police patrolling

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Abadul Nisar has directed police officials concerned to increase police patrolling on all roads to achieve get goal of "Peaceful Bahawalpur".

According to a press release issued here, he directed the SDPOs, SHOs and police officials concerned to increase police patrolling on national highways passing through Bahawalpur district and other roads of the district in order to maintain law and order.

He said that good performance of Police Department linked with parameter of maintaining peace and order in the region.

He emphasized the need to ensure police patrolling on roads round the clock.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Bahawalpur All

Recent Stories

PIA to evacuate Pakistanis from Syria amid Israeli ..

PIA to evacuate Pakistanis from Syria amid Israeli bombing of Damascus

18 minutes ago
 Over 11,700 Hajj pilgrims reach Madina Munawara

Over 11,700 Hajj pilgrims reach Madina Munawara

19 minutes ago
 Police register FIR against cricket fan who entere ..

Police register FIR against cricket fan who entered the ground while Pakistan wa ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab, KPK govts to present budget today

Punjab, KPK govts to present budget today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th June 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.