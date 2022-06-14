DPO directs to increase police patrolling

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Abadul Nisar has directed police officials concerned to increase police patrolling on all roads to achieve get goal of "Peaceful Bahawalpur".

According to a press release issued here, he directed the SDPOs, SHOs and police officials concerned to increase police patrolling on national highways passing through Bahawalpur district and other roads of the district in order to maintain law and order.

He said that good performance of Police Department linked with parameter of maintaining peace and order in the region.

He emphasized the need to ensure police patrolling on roads round the clock.