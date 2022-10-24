DPO disbursed motorcycles, helmets among muhafiz Squad

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO), Sargodha, Muhammad Tariq Aziz distributed motorcycles and helmets among Muhafiz Squad of nine police stations of Kotmomin and Bhulwal here in a ceremony at Police lines on Monday.

Police said that district police was utilizing all possible steps to provide best security to kinnow crops areas.The DPO distributed 18 motorcycles among the well trained policemen who were deployed on the fields to save the crops from robbers.