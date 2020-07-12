UrduPoint.com
DPO Discusses Crime Situation With SHOs

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 04:30 PM

DPO discusses crime situation with SHOs

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Faisal Gulzar discussed the crime situation in the district with the SHOs at his office.

According to police sources here on Sunday, ASP City Circle Ahmad Shah gave a briefing on the progress made in controlling crimes in the city circle.

The DPO said that all resources should be utilised to create a sense of security among people. All SHOs should visits their respective areas on regular basis and action should be taken against unregistered motorcycles and vehicles without any discrimination, the DPO said.

He said that action should be taken against notorious criminals.

SP Investigation Muhammad Iqbal was also present on the occasion.

