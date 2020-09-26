UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DPO Dismisses 11 Police Personnel Over Various Charges

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 07:00 PM

DPO dismisses 11 police personnel over various charges

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, dismissed 11 police personnel over misuse of power, corruption and supporting the accused

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, dismissed 11 police personnel over misuse of power, corruption and supporting the accused.

DPO conducted first 'Ardal room' after his posting in the district on Saturday and haired the allegations on the police officials and employees.

He dismissed two sub-inspectors, three ASIs, one hawaldar and five constables after allegations proved against them. Service confiscation punishments were also awarded to one inspector, nine Sub-inspectors, two ASIs and eight constables.

Similarly, other punishments including censure, reduction in pay and warning were given to 31 police officials and employees.

DPO said that he would not allow police officer to make any oppression, maltreatment on citizens and added that provision of justice to people will be ensured at all cost and strict departmental action will be taken against those employees which become hurdle in it.

Related Topics

Corruption Police All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

EPA reviews publishers selected by their AED1 mill ..

3 minutes ago

SCCI holds 13th periodic meeting, reaffirms commit ..

33 minutes ago

Sharjah International Narrator Forum virtually cel ..

48 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif shares former IHC Judge Siddiqui’s ..

1 hour ago

VP briefed on strategy of Mohammed bin Rashid Spac ..

1 hour ago

Dry weather forecast for city Multan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.