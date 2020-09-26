DPO dismisses 11 police personnel over various charges

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, dismissed 11 police personnel over misuse of power, corruption and supporting the accused

DPO conducted first 'Ardal room' after his posting in the district on Saturday and haired the allegations on the police officials and employees.

He dismissed two sub-inspectors, three ASIs, one hawaldar and five constables after allegations proved against them. Service confiscation punishments were also awarded to one inspector, nine Sub-inspectors, two ASIs and eight constables.

Similarly, other punishments including censure, reduction in pay and warning were given to 31 police officials and employees.

DPO said that he would not allow police officer to make any oppression, maltreatment on citizens and added that provision of justice to people will be ensured at all cost and strict departmental action will be taken against those employees which become hurdle in it.