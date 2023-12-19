DPO distributes certificates

District Police Officer Muhammad Hasan Iqbal distributed certificates to students of the University of Sialkot (USKT) for completing a two-week youth internship programme with Sialkot police

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) District Police Officer Muhammad Hasan Iqbal distributed certificates to students of the University of Sialkot (USKT) for completing a two-week youth internship programme with Sialkot police.

The DPO said that the students would play a role as police ambassadors, portray the positive face of the force to citizens and bridge the gap between the police and the public.