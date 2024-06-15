DPO distributes certificates, cash rewards to best performing officials

(@FahadShabbir)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The District Police Officer (DPO) of DI Khan Nasir Mehmood has awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation to police officials for excellent performance in their line of duty.

DPO distributed cash prizes and certificates of appreciation to the officers and policemen who have shown excellent performance against theft and robbery cases, drug dealers, smuggling, proclaimed offenders, and criminals throughout the district in a ceremony held at the Police Club.

Those who were honored with awards include DSP City Muhammad Adnan, SHO Police Station Dera Town Gulshir Khan, SHO Cantt Arslan Khan Gandapur, SHO Hathala Malik Imran, Additional SHOs Sabatin Hussain and Rahmatullah Khan, and other officials and policemen who were awarded certificates of appreciation and cash prizes.

On the occasion, the DPO lauded the police officers and urged them to continue serving the people and providing them relief.

He said that the protection of public lives and properties of the masses was the top priority of the police, and all possible efforts were being made for this purpose.

He said that the appreciation certificates and cash prizes were being awarded to police officials for their encouragement to bring more improvement in performance.

He said that the district police were committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens and underscored the need for addressing public concerns promptly and efficiently.

He said that collective efforts would be made to ensure the lasting peace and well-being of the inhabitants of the area.