DPO Distributes Certificates, Cash Rewards To Best Performing Officials
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2024 | 12:50 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The District Police Officer (DPO) of DI Khan Nasir Mehmood has awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation to police officials for excellent performance in their line of duty.
DPO distributed cash prizes and certificates of appreciation to the officers and policemen who have shown excellent performance against theft and robbery cases, drug dealers, smuggling, proclaimed offenders, and criminals throughout the district in a ceremony held at the Police Club.
Those who were honored with awards include DSP City Muhammad Adnan, SHO Police Station Dera Town Gulshir Khan, SHO Cantt Arslan Khan Gandapur, SHO Hathala Malik Imran, Additional SHOs Sabatin Hussain and Rahmatullah Khan, and other officials and policemen who were awarded certificates of appreciation and cash prizes.
On the occasion, the DPO lauded the police officers and urged them to continue serving the people and providing them relief.
He said that the protection of public lives and properties of the masses was the top priority of the police, and all possible efforts were being made for this purpose.
He said that the appreciation certificates and cash prizes were being awarded to police officials for their encouragement to bring more improvement in performance.
He said that the district police were committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens and underscored the need for addressing public concerns promptly and efficiently.
He said that collective efforts would be made to ensure the lasting peace and well-being of the inhabitants of the area.
Recent Stories
NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistan team to face changes after poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024
Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..
Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue
Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks
PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ details
DC announces mega sports event as young athletes gear up for glory
NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tariff for electricity
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha
French left vows 'total break' with Macron policies
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner imposes ban on going to beach, Section 144 implemented6 minutes ago
-
Minister Salik Hussain urges patience, fraternity in Mina56 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 305,100 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
AK Radio Mirpur, FM 101.04 resume transmissions from rehabilitated studios12 hours ago
-
CIA team escapes firing by car lifter gang in Wah13 hours ago
-
Cantt board Wah finalizes offal disposal plan for Eidul Azha13 hours ago
-
Dengue larvae found at 650 locations in ICT13 hours ago
-
ICT admin ensures cleanliness during Eid-ul-Azha13 hours ago
-
Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz ..13 hours ago
-
PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ details13 hours ago
-
DC announces mega sports event as young athletes gear up for glory13 hours ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha13 hours ago