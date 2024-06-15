Open Menu

DPO Distributes Certificates, Cash Rewards To Best Performing Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2024 | 12:50 PM

DPO distributes certificates, cash rewards to best performing officials

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The District Police Officer (DPO) of DI Khan Nasir Mehmood has awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation to police officials for excellent performance in their line of duty.

DPO distributed cash prizes and certificates of appreciation to the officers and policemen who have shown excellent performance against theft and robbery cases, drug dealers, smuggling, proclaimed offenders, and criminals throughout the district in a ceremony held at the Police Club.

Those who were honored with awards include DSP City Muhammad Adnan, SHO Police Station Dera Town Gulshir Khan, SHO Cantt Arslan Khan Gandapur, SHO Hathala Malik Imran, Additional SHOs Sabatin Hussain and Rahmatullah Khan, and other officials and policemen who were awarded certificates of appreciation and cash prizes.

On the occasion, the DPO lauded the police officers and urged them to continue serving the people and providing them relief.

He said that the protection of public lives and properties of the masses was the top priority of the police, and all possible efforts were being made for this purpose.

He said that the appreciation certificates and cash prizes were being awarded to police officials for their encouragement to bring more improvement in performance. 

He said that the district police were committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens and underscored the need for addressing public concerns promptly and efficiently.

He said that collective efforts would be made to ensure the lasting peace and well-being of the inhabitants of the area.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Arslan Robbery Nasir Criminals All Top

Recent Stories

NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan team to face changes after poor performan ..

Pakistan team to face changes after poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024

29 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Govt stands with police against terrorism for dura ..

Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..

13 hours ago
 Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

13 hours ago
Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start p ..

Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks

13 hours ago
 PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ detail ..

PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ details

13 hours ago
 DC announces mega sports event as young athletes g ..

DC announces mega sports event as young athletes gear up for glory

13 hours ago
 NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tari ..

NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tariff for electricity

13 hours ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha

13 hours ago
 French left vows 'total break' with Macron policie ..

French left vows 'total break' with Macron policies

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan