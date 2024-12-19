DPO Distributes Certificates, Cash Rewards To Best Performing Officials
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 06:20 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The District Police Officer (DPO) of Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan has awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation to police officials for excellent performance in their line of duty.
On the occasion, the DPO lauded the police officers and urged them to continue serving the people and providing them relief.
He said that the protection of public lives and properties of the masses was the top priority of the police, and all possible efforts were being made for this purpose.
He said that the appreciation certificates and cash prizes were being awarded to police officials for their encouragement to bring more improvement in performance.
He said that the district police were committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens and underscored the need for addressing public concerns promptly and efficiently.
He said that collective efforts would be made to ensure the lasting peace and well-being of the inhabitants of the area.
