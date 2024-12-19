Open Menu

DPO Distributes Certificates, Cash Rewards To Best Performing Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 06:20 PM

DPO distributes certificates, cash rewards to best performing officials

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The District Police Officer (DPO) of Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan has awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation to police officials for excellent performance in their line of duty.

On the occasion, the DPO lauded the police officers and urged them to continue serving the people and providing them relief.

He said that the protection of public lives and properties of the masses was the top priority of the police, and all possible efforts were being made for this purpose.

He said that the appreciation certificates and cash prizes were being awarded to police officials for their encouragement to bring more improvement in performance.

He said that the district police were committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens and underscored the need for addressing public concerns promptly and efficiently.

He said that collective efforts would be made to ensure the lasting peace and well-being of the inhabitants of the area.

Related Topics

Police Tank Nawaz Khan All Top

Recent Stories

MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaus ..

MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaustion Prevention Campaign 2024

6 minutes ago
 ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liw ..

ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liwa International Festival – M ..

6 minutes ago
 Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Ministe ..

Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce ..

31 minutes ago
 Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research ..

Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research Conference 2024

51 minutes ago
 South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in ..

South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in 2nd ODI

56 minutes ago
 Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,0 ..

Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,000 points

1 hour ago
ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity

ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity

1 hour ago
 Gold prices go down in local markets after decline ..

Gold prices go down in local markets after decline in global markets

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives for organisi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives for organising Dubai AI Week in April

1 hour ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Oman and Meets Top ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Oman and Meets Top Civil and Military Leadership

2 hours ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Culture honours winners of Al Burda Aw ..

Ministry of Culture honours winners of Al Burda Award 2024

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan