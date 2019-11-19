DPO distributes cheques among police officials

DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar accompanying MPA Muhammad Ashraf Rind distributed cheques among police officials to meet expenses on investigations and stationery at a ceremony here Tuesday

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said that no police official should seek money from people for stationery and investigations and warned that no such official would remain part of the police.

He said that additional funds were being provided to the police to meet expenses on investigations and stationery and added that those seeking money from people would face strict action.

Ahsan Ali Qureshi, and President District Bar Mahr Ijaz Ahmad attended the ceremony as special guests.

MPA Ashraf Rind lauded police performance for bringing law and order situation under control, adding that confidence of people on the police was improving.

The DPO also distributed travelling allowance (TA) among the officials.