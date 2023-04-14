DPO distributes cheques among policemen

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Sargodha District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran on Friday distributed cheques worth Rs 0.923 million among 24 police employees as a financial support from the department.

While chairing a meeting of District Welfare Committee on welfare of police employees aimed to provide maximum financial assistance to deserving employees, the DPO Faisal Kamran said that in line with special directives of Punjab government the police department was striving to provide maximum facilities to policemen as the department was fully aware from the problems of policemen.