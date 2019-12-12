UrduPoint.com
DPO Distributes Commendation Certificates Among Wardens

District Police Officer (DPO) Dera, Wahid Mahmood Thursday distributed commendation certificates among 21 traffic wardens in a ceremony held here in DPO office

Addressing the ceremony, DPO stressed traffic police to perform their duties with utmost dedication keeping in view the expectations of general public.

He also directed traffic police to refrain from power misuse and utilize resources for the facilitation of people.

He also directed traffic police to devise a strategy to discourage underage driving besides taking steps for smooth flow of traffic.

Meanwhile a 20-year-old biker was killed when his motorcycle collided with a tractor trolley in Teshsil Paruwa. The ill-fated driver was identified as Aashiq Hussain of Jhok Gujjar.

