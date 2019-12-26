DPO distributes commendation certificates, prizes among policemen

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Dera, Wahid Mahmood Thursday distributed cash prizes and commendation certificates among policemen for exhibiting excellence during performance of duties.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony in his office, DPO said that establishment of peace and service delivery to people should be the utmost priorities of the police force.

He said that police force should bring positive change in their behavior keeping in view the expectations of masses.

He urged police force to develop a liaison with masses and serve them irrespective of their status and position maintaining exemplary standard of performance.