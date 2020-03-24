UrduPoint.com
DPO Distributes Corona Protection Kits Among Police Force

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 07:35 PM

DPO distributes corona protection kits among police force

District Police Officer (DPO) Shangla Malik Ijaz here Tuesday distributed corona protection kits among Station House Officers, Line Officers and policemen deputed on various check posts established on egress and ingress points of the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Shangla Malik Ijaz here Tuesday distributed corona protection kits among Station House Officers, Line Officers and policemen deputed on various check posts established on egress and ingress points of the district.

The protection kits were included 2000 masks, 2500 plastic gloves, 2200 surgical gloves, 60 boxes of sanitizing material and 80 protecting uniforms.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO said that police is working as a front line force against corona adding needed assistance would be ensure d to them in performance of duties.

He urged people to adopt all the precautionary measures and create awareness about the main reasons of corona spread.

He also highlighted the signs and symptoms relating to disease and stressed police force to use protecting gear in a best possible way and save precious lives from getting infected.

More Stories From Pakistan

