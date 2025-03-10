Open Menu

DPO Distributes Over Rs2.4mln Welfare Cheques Among Police Personnel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2025 | 03:40 PM

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal here on Monday distributed welfare cheques amounting to over Rs2.4 million among 30 police officials of the Khyber Police, as approved by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Welfare Department.

Addressing the cheque distribution ceremony, DPO Rai Mazhar Iqbal emphasized that police personnel were a valuable asset, and their welfare remained a top priority.

He highlighted that, under special directives from the Inspector General of Police, practical measures were being implemented to enhance the well-being of the police force and address the financial challenges faced by personnel.

These initiatives aimed to enable officers to perform their professional duties more effectively. The DPO further stated that all applications from police personnel were being processed on merit to ensure that every deserving officer receives their rightful benefits. He reaffirmed his commitment to continuing such welfare initiatives in the future for the betterment of police personnel.

