DPO distributes prizes among best performers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Dera, Yaseen Farooq Tuesday said that by launching the successful crackdowns against anti-social elements the morale of the police force has been increased.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held here for distribution of prizes among best employees of the police department.

Sector Commander Brig. Naik Naam Mohammad, Commissioner Dera Yahya Akhunzada and Deputy Commissioner Tank besides officers of civil administration and police were also present at the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO said that the department is proud of those working dedicatedly and honestly keeping in view their job descriptions.

He said these personalities are real assets of the department and would be appreciated and awarded within all available resources.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Dera also addressed the participants of the ceremony and said that police had always responsible for protection of lives and properties of masses however the services of those officials working with extra zeal were laudable.

He said prominent changes have been witnessed in the crime ratio of district Tank since last few months which has been made possible with professional planning adopted by the DPO Dera.

He also hoped that police force would utilize better strategy and would continue eradication of crimes from the region.