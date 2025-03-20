DPO distributes welfare cheques worth Rs1.635 among Tank police personnel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) District Police Officer(DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan on Thursday distributed welfare cheques worth Rs 1.635 million among policemen for medical expenses and scholarships for their children.

According to the police spokesman, the initiative was taken in line with the vision of Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hamid, and instructions of Regional Police Officer Dera region Syed Ashfaq Anwar to ensure welfare of Tank police.

In this regard a ceremony was held at the Tank Police Headquarters, where SP Investigation Tank, Cadet Haji Nasir Khan among other police officers were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO Tank reiterated unwavering commitment to the welfare of police officers and personnel, saying that well-being of the police was a top priority for the department.

He said that police officers and personnel were invaluable assets to the force and these efforts were being made to address their financial concerns and improve their professional lives, allowing them to carry out their duties with more dedication and excellence.

He further explained that the distribution of funds is being carried out on a merit-based system to ensure that every deserving officer and staff member receives their due share.

The DPO also urged police personnel to continue exhibiting bravery and integrity in their professional duties and asked them to focus on providing the best education to their children.

