DPO Distributes Welfare Cheques Worth Rs1.635 Among Tank Police Personnel
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2025 | 03:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) District Police Officer(DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan on Thursday distributed welfare cheques worth Rs 1.635 million among policemen for medical expenses and scholarships for their children.
According to the police spokesman, the initiative was taken in line with the vision of Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hamid, and instructions of Regional Police Officer Dera region Syed Ashfaq Anwar to ensure welfare of Tank police.
In this regard a ceremony was held at the Tank Police Headquarters, where SP Investigation Tank, Cadet Haji Nasir Khan among other police officers were also present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, the DPO Tank reiterated unwavering commitment to the welfare of police officers and personnel, saying that well-being of the police was a top priority for the department.
He said that police officers and personnel were invaluable assets to the force and these efforts were being made to address their financial concerns and improve their professional lives, allowing them to carry out their duties with more dedication and excellence.
He further explained that the distribution of funds is being carried out on a merit-based system to ensure that every deserving officer and staff member receives their due share.
The DPO also urged police personnel to continue exhibiting bravery and integrity in their professional duties and asked them to focus on providing the best education to their children.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid special trains
Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlighting Zayed’s values
PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues
UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-Torino race
UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025
Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication Talk Forum
EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit
Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship
UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured
Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Food Authority seizes 3,000 kg of adulterated spices6 minutes ago
-
DPO distributes welfare cheques worth Rs1.635 among Tank police personnel6 minutes ago
-
Nine held with contraband6 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi calls for unified effort against violent extremism6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day: Exhibition showcases talented children's skills, abilities6 minutes ago
-
Minister Fazl condemns anti-state propaganda, calls for national unity6 minutes ago
-
Special Secretary visits various hospitals in Lodhran16 minutes ago
-
IFA shuts down restaurant, warns over 40 food outlets for violations16 minutes ago
-
Two killed in separate violent incidents in DI Khan16 minutes ago
-
35 suspects held in Islamabad grand search operation16 minutes ago
-
3,500 cops to perform security duties in Rawalpindi on Ali Day26 minutes ago
-
NA deputy speaker adjourns house over absence of ministers26 minutes ago