DPO, DRC members discuss measures to control drug selling, addiction

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Shoaib and members of Dispute Resolution Council) (DRC) Swabi Tuesday discussed measures needed to develop a liaison between law enforcers and locals to control drug selling and addiction.

Participants of the meeting also discussed strengthening of Jirga system to sort out solution of people's problem amicably and to work jointly against spread of drugs specially ice.

Addressing the meeting, the DPO appreciated the efforts of DRC in resolving local dispute and said the council would be provided help and cooperation.

He said police is working to clear areas of drug peddlers and sellers besides conducing raids against elements involved in land grabbing and encroachment.

He added that cooperation of people is of supreme importance to achieve these objectives.