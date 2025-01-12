DPO Emphasizes For Improving Traffic Police Behavior With Citizens
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2025 | 07:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada has undertook a visit to the traffic headquarters and reviewed arrangements made for ensuring smooth flow of traffic and peace.
According to the police spokesman, the DPO was warmly received by DSP Traffic Syed Sagheer Abbas Gilani and Incharge Traffic Asif Lashari upon his arrival where he examined the infrastructure of the Traffic Headquarters building and reviewed the security arrangements.
On this occasion, the DPO underlined the need for taking solid measures to address public grievances related to traffic issues promptly and effectively.
He asked the traffic police officers and personnel to behave politely with citizens, saying, the public-friendly policiny would be promoted in the district by ensuring respect of citizens.
Recent Stories
1 Billion Followers Summit contributes to enhancing UAE's global tourism identit ..
Saqr Ghobash attends annual meeting of 4th batch graduates of Police College in ..
Asia-Pacific teams win Bonallack, Patsy Hankins trophies at Al Hamra Golf Club
SteelFab 2025 exhibition begins tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy named principal partner of Abu Dhabi Sustainabili ..
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince attend conclusion of Ajman Arabian Horse Championship
Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners
Economic Integration Committee reviews its achievements, efforts in promoting na ..
Dubai Press Club concludes Economic Content Creators Programme
Beirut Port receives UAE ship carrying 3000 tonnes of relief supplies sent as pa ..
High-energy fitness sessions take centre stage at Hatta Winter Festival
Sharjah Consultative Council approves draft law on natural resources corporate t ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Media literacy vital to fight back disinformation: speakers2 minutes ago
-
DPO emphasizes for improving traffic police behavior with citizens2 minutes ago
-
Kite seller arrested2 minutes ago
-
Saleem Memon lauds ongoing efforts of Mayor to eliminate encraochements2 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Declaration urges unity to empower girls through education aligned with Islamic values12 minutes ago
-
Tarar grieved over demise of Senior Journalist Javed Shahzad12 minutes ago
-
Siddiqui seeks collective efforts to overcome barriers to girls’ education12 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi calls on Asifa Bhutto22 minutes ago
-
Governor reiterates to uplift Dera region22 minutes ago
-
Kashmir shivers as the severest cold wave grips the Indian-occupied valley32 minutes ago
-
DPO Mansehra Reviews Security at Chinese Project Sites1 hour ago
-
ICT admin cracks down: 15 arrested in Sunday Market sweep1 hour ago