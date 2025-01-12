Open Menu

DPO Emphasizes For Improving Traffic Police Behavior With Citizens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2025 | 07:00 PM

DPO emphasizes for improving traffic police behavior with citizens

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada has undertook a visit to the traffic headquarters and reviewed arrangements made for ensuring smooth flow of traffic and peace.

According to the police spokesman, the DPO was warmly received by DSP Traffic Syed Sagheer Abbas Gilani and Incharge Traffic Asif Lashari upon his arrival where he examined the infrastructure of the Traffic Headquarters building and reviewed the security arrangements.

On this occasion, the DPO underlined the need for taking solid measures to address public grievances related to traffic issues promptly and effectively.

He asked the traffic police officers and personnel to behave politely with citizens, saying, the public-friendly policiny would be promoted in the district by ensuring respect of citizens.

Related Topics

Police Visit Traffic

Recent Stories

1 Billion Followers Summit contributes to enhancin ..

1 Billion Followers Summit contributes to enhancing UAE's global tourism identit ..

2 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash attends annual meeting of 4th batch g ..

Saqr Ghobash attends annual meeting of 4th batch graduates of Police College in ..

32 minutes ago
 Asia-Pacific teams win Bonallack, Patsy Hankins tr ..

Asia-Pacific teams win Bonallack, Patsy Hankins trophies at Al Hamra Golf Club

32 minutes ago
 SteelFab 2025 exhibition begins tomorrow at Expo C ..

SteelFab 2025 exhibition begins tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Department of Energy named principal par ..

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy named principal partner of Abu Dhabi Sustainabili ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince attend conclusion of Ajm ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince attend conclusion of Ajman Arabian Horse Championship

2 hours ago
Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners

Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners

2 hours ago
 Economic Integration Committee reviews its achieve ..

Economic Integration Committee reviews its achievements, efforts in promoting na ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club concludes Economic Content Creato ..

Dubai Press Club concludes Economic Content Creators Programme

3 hours ago
 Beirut Port receives UAE ship carrying 3000 tonnes ..

Beirut Port receives UAE ship carrying 3000 tonnes of relief supplies sent as pa ..

3 hours ago
 High-energy fitness sessions take centre stage at ..

High-energy fitness sessions take centre stage at Hatta Winter Festival

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council approves draft law on ..

Sharjah Consultative Council approves draft law on natural resources corporate t ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan