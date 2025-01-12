DPO emphasizes for improving traffic police behavior with citizens

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada has undertook a visit to the traffic headquarters and reviewed arrangements made for ensuring smooth flow of traffic and peace.

According to the police spokesman, the DPO was warmly received by DSP Traffic Syed Sagheer Abbas Gilani and Incharge Traffic Asif Lashari upon his arrival where he examined the infrastructure of the Traffic Headquarters building and reviewed the security arrangements.

On this occasion, the DPO underlined the need for taking solid measures to address public grievances related to traffic issues promptly and effectively.

He asked the traffic police officers and personnel to behave politely with citizens, saying, the public-friendly policiny would be promoted in the district by ensuring respect of citizens.