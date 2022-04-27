UrduPoint.com

DPO Ensures Foolproof Security During Ramazan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2022 | 03:26 PM

DPO ensures foolproof security during Ramazan

The District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Abadit Nisar has directed the officials to ensure foolproof security of religious premises during last decade of the holy month of Ramazan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :The District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Abadit Nisar has directed the officials to ensure foolproof security of religious premises during last decade of the holy month of Ramazan.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, SDPOs and SHOs were directed to ensure security of mosques where Friday and Taravih prayers were offered.

"Essential security shall be provided at mosques and important religious premises including deployment of police personnel on the occasion of Friday and Taravih prayers," he instructed.

The police patrolling vehicles and Mahafiz Squad were directed to increase their patrolling.

A Control Room in this regard has been established at DPO Bahawalpur Office where people could contact at phone number 062-9250363.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

2 minutes ago
 Dry weather forecast for city

Dry weather forecast for city

2 minutes ago
 Maryam, Hamza to meet party workers after Iftar

Maryam, Hamza to meet party workers after Iftar

2 minutes ago
 Indonesia temporarily bans palm oil exports to reg ..

Indonesia temporarily bans palm oil exports to regulate local markets: Envoy

2 minutes ago
 Kareena excited to start soot for OTT debut next w ..

Kareena excited to start soot for OTT debut next week

30 minutes ago
 Russia Withdraws from UNWTO - Reports

Russia Withdraws from UNWTO - Reports

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.