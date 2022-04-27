DPO ensures foolproof security during Ramazan

The District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Abadit Nisar has directed the officials to ensure foolproof security of religious premises during last decade of the holy month of Ramazan

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, SDPOs and SHOs were directed to ensure security of mosques where Friday and Taravih prayers were offered.

"Essential security shall be provided at mosques and important religious premises including deployment of police personnel on the occasion of Friday and Taravih prayers," he instructed.

The police patrolling vehicles and Mahafiz Squad were directed to increase their patrolling.

A Control Room in this regard has been established at DPO Bahawalpur Office where people could contact at phone number 062-9250363.