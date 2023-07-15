DPO ensures robust security measures during Muharram processions

In a bid to maintain peace and security during the holy month of Muharram ul Haram, District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Omar Tafail Gandapur Saturday conducted an extensive inspection of the mourning procession routes including Malikpur and Kakul markets

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :In a bid to maintain peace and security during the holy month of Muharram ul Haram, District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Omar Tafail Gandapur Saturday conducted an extensive inspection of the mourning procession routes including Malikpur and Kakul markets.

The assessment aimed to evaluate the security arrangements and issue necessary directives to the procession management, police officers, and security committees present during the evaluation.

With the prevailing security situation, District Police Officer directed the implementation of all essential measures to ensure security during all processions and gatherings across the district.

A comprehensive security plan was devised, incorporating the use of state-of-the-art surveillance technology such as CCTV cameras and drones. Multi-story buildings and strategic hilltops were selected as positions for snipers, enabling continuous monitoring of the situation through modern cameras.

The paths were thoroughly examined using metal detectors, and security measures were reinforced through strategic sealing in specific areas. Houses and shops along the procession routes were also sealed after proper checks, ensuring the safety of the participants.