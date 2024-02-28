Open Menu

DPO Extends “Khidmat Markiz” Facility At Five Police Stations

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2024 | 06:54 PM

DPO extends “Khidmat Markiz” facility at five police stations

District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Hussnain Haider has extended “Khidmat Markiz” at five more police stations of the district to facilitate masses at their doorsteps under the vision of Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar of taking public facilitation at top priority

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Hussnain Haider has extended “Khidmat Markiz” at five more police stations of the district to facilitate masses at their doorsteps under the vision of Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar of taking public facilitation at top priority.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the district police officer said that people of rural areas of the district used to travel to Muzaffargarh city and other areas to avail facilities of “Khidmat Markiz” which was not only time consuming but also cost a lot to them.

He said that keeping in view the public facilitation, the facility of “Khidmat Markiz” was being extended to five more police stations including Seetpur, Rohilanwali, Shah Jamal, Snawan and Sarwar Shaheed.

He said that the decision was being made to ensure maximum facilitation for masses at their doorstep.

APP/shn/thh

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Muzaffargarh Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PTI asks IMF to consider nation’s political stab ..

PTI asks IMF to consider nation’s political stability in upcoming bailout disc ..

23 seconds ago
 Two members gang involved in street crimes busted

Two members gang involved in street crimes busted

16 seconds ago
 57 Balochistan Assembly members take oath

57 Balochistan Assembly members take oath

18 seconds ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali condo ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali condoles with family of martyred Ej ..

19 seconds ago
 CDA taking steps to make Islamabad more green

CDA taking steps to make Islamabad more green

21 seconds ago
 PSL 2024 Match 15 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Unit ..

PSL 2024 Match 15 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

1 hour ago
Singapore's OCBC bank records 27 percent rise in n ..

Singapore's OCBC bank records 27 percent rise in net profit for FY 2023

5 minutes ago
 COAS underscores need for nationwide consensus on ..

COAS underscores need for nationwide consensus on curbing intolerance

2 hours ago
 Rupee gains 16 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 16 paisa against dollar

5 minutes ago
 PML-N parliamentary party, allies set to meet toda ..

PML-N parliamentary party, allies set to meet today

3 hours ago
 Prevent Israel from unleashing ground offensive on ..

Prevent Israel from unleashing ground offensive on Rafah, Pakistan urges UNSC

5 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

9 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan