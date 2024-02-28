DPO Extends “Khidmat Markiz” Facility At Five Police Stations
Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2024 | 06:54 PM
District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Hussnain Haider has extended “Khidmat Markiz” at five more police stations of the district to facilitate masses at their doorsteps under the vision of Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar of taking public facilitation at top priority
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the district police officer said that people of rural areas of the district used to travel to Muzaffargarh city and other areas to avail facilities of “Khidmat Markiz” which was not only time consuming but also cost a lot to them.
He said that keeping in view the public facilitation, the facility of “Khidmat Markiz” was being extended to five more police stations including Seetpur, Rohilanwali, Shah Jamal, Snawan and Sarwar Shaheed.
He said that the decision was being made to ensure maximum facilitation for masses at their doorstep.
