Open Menu

DPO Felicitates Newly-elected SCCI Members

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2024 | 03:10 PM

DPO felicitates newly-elected SCCI members

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Dr. Asad Ejaz Malhi visited the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday and congratulated the newly-elected executive members of the chamber.

He said that police and business community were likely a part of a body. He said that businessmen were playing a vital role in nation-building and national development.

He said police as a security institution was striving to provide security to businesspeople. He said that police were increasing mutual cooperation with Sargodha chamber and striving to provide smooth security atmosphere for business community in Sargodha.

The DPO said police were working on war footing basis for safe city project costing 5 million of rupees.

He said that installation process of CCTV cameras at 37 sensitive routes of the city was under way and would be completed in stimulated time.

President Sargodha chamber of commerce and industries Khawja Yasir Qayyum and other business community paid special thanks to DPO Sargodha for paying visit to the business security.

Related Topics

Police Business Visit Sargodha Chamber Commerce Industry Million

Recent Stories

Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’ ..

Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’s release from jail

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen d ..

Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties

16 minutes ago
 KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in ca ..

KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..

1 hour ago
 PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

2 hours ago
 Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

7 hours ago
 US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares marti ..

US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law

15 hours ago
 Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a wo ..

Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record

15 hours ago
 Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulde ..

Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision

15 hours ago
 Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden tri ..

Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip

15 hours ago
 Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before ..

Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan