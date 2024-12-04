DPO felicitates newly-elected SCCI members

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Dr. Asad Ejaz Malhi visited the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday and congratulated the newly-elected executive members of the chamber.

He said that police and business community were likely a part of a body. He said that businessmen were playing a vital role in nation-building and national development.

He said police as a security institution was striving to provide security to businesspeople. He said that police were increasing mutual cooperation with Sargodha chamber and striving to provide smooth security atmosphere for business community in Sargodha.

The DPO said police were working on war footing basis for safe city project costing 5 million of rupees.

He said that installation process of CCTV cameras at 37 sensitive routes of the city was under way and would be completed in stimulated time.

President Sargodha chamber of commerce and industries Khawja Yasir Qayyum and other business community paid special thanks to DPO Sargodha for paying visit to the business security.