DPO finalizes foolproof security plan for upcoming polio campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2025 | 08:14 PM

District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Shabir Hussain Shah chaired a key meeting at the DPO Office here Wednesday to finalize a comprehensive security strategy for the upcoming polio vaccination campaign

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Shabir Hussain Shah chaired a key meeting at the DPO Office here Wednesday to finalize a comprehensive security strategy for the upcoming polio vaccination campaign.

The meeting was attended by DSP City Circle Pervez Shah, DSP Headquarters Naqeebullah Khan, DSP Rural Circle Haji Kifayatullah Khan, all SHOs, Line Officer Tank and Line Muharrar Tank, said the police spokesman.

During the session, a detailed briefing on security arrangements was given, and police officers were instructed to remain fully prepared to deal with any untoward incident during the drive.

DPO Shah emphasized that the safety of polio teams was the top priority and assured that a strong security shield would be provided to enable health workers to perform their duties without fear.

He further directed that police personnel remain highly alert, strengthen patrolling, and ensure strict vigilance throughout the campaign.

He categorically stated that no compromise would be made on the security of polio teams and that foolproof arrangements were being implemented to guarantee their protection.

