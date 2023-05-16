DPO focuses law and order situation

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hassan Iqbal on Tuesday focused on maintaining the law and order situation under high security alert in the district.

Police said in line with the direction of IG Punjab Dr.

Usman Anwar,he directed to monitor the activities of miscreants up to the grass root level.

He gave targets to all the SHOs concerned to arrest the wanted accused involved in law violation.

He further directed to tighten foolproof security arrangements at public and private properties,said police.