UrduPoint.com

DPO Focuses Law And Order Situation

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2023 | 03:20 PM

DPO focuses law and order situation

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hassan Iqbal on Tuesday focused on maintaining the law and order situation under high security alert in the district.

Police said in line with the direction of IG Punjab Dr.

Usman Anwar,he directed to monitor the activities of miscreants up to the grass root level.

He gave targets to all the SHOs concerned to arrest the wanted accused involved in law violation.

He further directed to tighten foolproof security arrangements at public and private properties,said police.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Law And Order Alert Sialkot All

Recent Stories

IHC orders to release Fawad Chaudhary

IHC orders to release Fawad Chaudhary

15 minutes ago
 Actress Eshal Fayyaz's Facebook account hacked

Actress Eshal Fayyaz's Facebook account hacked

1 hour ago
 NA passes Contempt of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) ..

NA passes Contempt of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) Bill, 2023

1 hour ago
 Dubai’s Knowledge Fund Establishment launches St ..

Dubai’s Knowledge Fund Establishment launches Strategic Plan 2023-2025

2 hours ago
 Arthur confirms contact with former Captain Sarfra ..

Arthur confirms contact with former Captain Sarfraz Ahmed

3 hours ago
 Govt has no plan to ban PTI: Defence Minister

Govt has no plan to ban PTI: Defence Minister

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.