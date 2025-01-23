DPO for action against kite flying

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Strict action would be taken against kite flying and sellers, said District Police

Officer Dr Asad Ejaaz Malhi here on Thursday .

The DPO launched a special awareness campaign by installing safety wires

on motorcycles.

Kite flying was an illegal activity and crackdown against violators and sellers would

continue, he said.

All possible steps were being taken to control kite flying in the district, he said.