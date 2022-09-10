UrduPoint.com

DPO For Arrest Of Proclaimed Offenders

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2022 | 12:30 PM

DPO for arrest of proclaimed offenders

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Following the directions issued by the Home Department, Government of Punjab, District Police Officer has directed the officials concerned to ensure arrest of proclaimed offenders.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur, Inspector General Police, Punjab, Faisal Shahkar and Additional Inspector General Police for South Punjab, Dr.

Ehsan Sadique have issued directions for arrest of proclaimed offenders.

"Following the directives of the senior officials, District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Abadit Nisar has urged the officials concerned to accelerate pace for action to arrest the proclaimed offenders," he said.

"All available resources should be availed for arresting proclaimed offenders," the DPO said. He emphasized the need to investigate all old cases besides taking action to bring the culprits to justice.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Bahawalpur All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

US pledges to enhance cooperation with Pakistan at ..

US pledges to enhance cooperation with Pakistan at all levels

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan under severe dollar liquidity crunch amid ..

Pakistan under severe dollar liquidity crunch amid massive floods

21 minutes ago
 PM, UN Secretary General visit flood hit areas

PM, UN Secretary General visit flood hit areas

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th September 2022

3 hours ago
 Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntar ..

Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntarily Arrived in Russia - Russia ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.