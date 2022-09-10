DPO for arrest of proclaimed offenders

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Following the directions issued by the Home Department, Government of Punjab, District Police Officer has directed the officials concerned to ensure arrest of proclaimed offenders.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur, Inspector General Police, Punjab, Faisal Shahkar and Additional Inspector General Police for South Punjab, Dr.

Ehsan Sadique have issued directions for arrest of proclaimed offenders.

"Following the directives of the senior officials, District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Abadit Nisar has urged the officials concerned to accelerate pace for action to arrest the proclaimed offenders," he said.

"All available resources should be availed for arresting proclaimed offenders," the DPO said. He emphasized the need to investigate all old cases besides taking action to bring the culprits to justice.