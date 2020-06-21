DPO for crackdown against proclaimed offenders

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem directed officers to launch comprehensive crackdown against proclaimed offenders (POs) across the district.

Presiding over the crime meeting here on Sunday, DPO said that protection of lives and properties was the top priority of the force and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He said that police utilizing all possible resources to make a crime free society.

He directed Station House Officers to increase timing of police patrolling in their respective areas. He asked officers to launch crackdown against POs, other criminals and facilitators of criminals would be treated with iron hands, he added.