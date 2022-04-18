UrduPoint.com

DPO For Crackdown Against Smuggling Of Drugs, Non Custom Paid Items

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2022 | 05:10 PM

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) ::District Police Chief Najam-ul-Hasnain Liaqat on Monday instructed anti-smuggling operations against smuggling of non-customs paid good and vehicles and handing them over to the customs authorities.

Meanwhile, in-charge Aman Mela check post Tayyab Din Khan conducted a successful operation against non custom paid vehicle and intercepted a vehicle (Suzuki Alto) number AGB-284 and drive was required to produce the documents but he failed and the car was confiscated and handed over to custom department for further legal action.

