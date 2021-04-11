(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Karak Tariq Habib Khan Sunday directed SHO City to early arrest the killers of Journalist Wasim Alam.

According to FIR lodged by the mother of late Journalist Wasim Alam that unknown assailants killed him at Metha Khel Bazar Karak City on Saturday.

DPO said that it was responsibility of district police to arrest the killers as soon as possible and expressed heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved family members.