DPO for early arrest of outlaws involved in torture on three revenue officials

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :District Police Officer Muhammad Hassan Iqbal took serious notice of torture on three revenue officials (Patwaris) by unknown outlaws and directed police concerned to ensure early arrest of the outlaws.

According to police spokesman, three revenue officials namely Ghulam Asghar, Rana Qadeer and Abdul Ghaffar had identified 3200 acres of land, illegally grabbed by different occupants in the pond area of Head Punjnad. Assistant Commissioner Mubeen Ahsan had retrieved the grabbed land from illegal occupants few days ago.

Commissioner DG Khan (division) Sajid Zafar, Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh Amjid Shoaib Tareen and some other officers inaugurated tree plantation at the retrieved land on Saturday. However, some veiled persons attacked the three revenue officials and tortured them severely. The injured Patwaris were shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital.

DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal directed Alipur Circle police to arrest the outlaws. The outlaws would be punished as per law, stated a spokesman.