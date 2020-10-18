UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DPO For Early Arrest Of Outlaws Involved In Torture On Three Revenue Officials

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 11:00 AM

DPO for early arrest of outlaws involved in torture on three revenue officials

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :District Police Officer Muhammad Hassan Iqbal took serious notice of torture on three revenue officials (Patwaris) by unknown outlaws and directed police concerned to ensure early arrest of the outlaws.

According to police spokesman, three revenue officials namely Ghulam Asghar, Rana Qadeer and Abdul Ghaffar had identified 3200 acres of land, illegally grabbed by different occupants in the pond area of Head Punjnad. Assistant Commissioner Mubeen Ahsan had retrieved the grabbed land from illegal occupants few days ago.

Commissioner DG Khan (division) Sajid Zafar, Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh Amjid Shoaib Tareen and some other officers inaugurated tree plantation at the retrieved land on Saturday. However, some veiled persons attacked the three revenue officials and tortured them severely. The injured Patwaris were shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital.

DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal directed Alipur Circle police to arrest the outlaws. The outlaws would be punished as per law, stated a spokesman.

Related Topics

Injured Police Circle Muzaffargarh Alipur From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns criminal act in France

6 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 18, 2020 in Pakistan

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Armenia, Azerbaijan Agree Humanitarian Ceasefire F ..

11 hours ago

UN chief calls for solidarity with world's poor in ..

11 hours ago

'I'm disgusted with Nawaz Sharif's past': Aitzaz A ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.