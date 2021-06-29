UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DPO For Early Redressal Of Policemen's Problems

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 09:21 PM

DPO for early redressal of policemen's problems

The District Police Officer (DPO) Zebullah Khan here Tuesday directed the quarters concerned to take prompt action on demands of policemen and address their issues on priority basis

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The District Police Officer (DPO) Zebullah Khan here Tuesday directed the quarters concerned to take prompt action on demands of policemen and address their issues on priority basis.

The DPO issued these directives while checking the applications during a weekly meeting.

He said that necessary steps were being taken to resolve the problems of all subordinate staff.

He said the process of carrot and stick would continue to strengthen the capabilities of police force.

He also warned strict departmental action against those to be found guilty of nepotism during duties.

Related Topics

Police All

Recent Stories

Four killed, six injured in Landikotal blast

7 minutes ago

American Rescue Act Makes Record Payout of $390Bln ..

7 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi receives Acting Defence Minist ..

28 minutes ago

Land record official held with tainted money

7 minutes ago

US to Ship 2.5Mln Doses of Moderna's COVID Vaccine ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistanis has great respect, affection for people ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.