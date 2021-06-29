The District Police Officer (DPO) Zebullah Khan here Tuesday directed the quarters concerned to take prompt action on demands of policemen and address their issues on priority basis

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The District Police Officer (DPO) Zebullah Khan here Tuesday directed the quarters concerned to take prompt action on demands of policemen and address their issues on priority basis.

The DPO issued these directives while checking the applications during a weekly meeting.

He said that necessary steps were being taken to resolve the problems of all subordinate staff.

He said the process of carrot and stick would continue to strengthen the capabilities of police force.

He also warned strict departmental action against those to be found guilty of nepotism during duties.