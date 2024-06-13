DPO for ensuring foolproof security arrangements on Eid-ul-Azha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) District Police Office (DPO) Nasir Mehmood on Thursday directed comprehensive security arrangements to ensure law and order during Eid-ul-Azha.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting held to review security arrangements for Eid ul Azha which was also attended by SP City Tayyab Jan, SP Saddar Khalid Usman, DSPs of Saddar, City, Paroa, Paharpur, Kulachi circles and SHOs of all police stations from across the district.

The DPO stressed the need for special security measures at cattle markets, markets, places of worship, and all key locations vulnerable to potential terrorist attacks.

He said it was the responsibility of police to take special measures to protect the life and property of the people.

He directed that strict security arrangements should be made and checking on the entrance and exit points of the city should be enhanced. Moreover, he said, the additional blockades should be created and police patrolling should be made more effective in the district.

He instructed the police officers and personnel to perform their duties of protecting the lives and property of the citizens in a good manner.

The DPO also appealed to the public to cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order during Eid-ul-Azha and to promptly report any suspicious or illegal activities to their nearest police station or police control room on telephone no 0966-9280325.