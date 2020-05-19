UrduPoint.com
DPO For Ensuring 'law And Order' In Markets During Last Week Of Ramazan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :District Police Officer Dera Ismail Khan Captain (retd) Wahid Mahmood has directed the police officials for maintaining law and order during the last week of Holy month of Ramazan to ensure protection of the people busy in shopping for the Eid-ul-Fitr.

He also directed to increase search and strike operations in different areas in order to avert any untoward incident well in time by protecting lives and properties of the people of Dera.

In this regard, SHO Kulachi Ataullah Khan informed that the police have arrested one Aurangzeb son of Mir Qalam resident of Wanda Khan Mir who was involved in buying and selling illegal arms during a raid at his home.

He said during the raid, police had recovered lot of weapons and ammunition.

He said the accused was used to show off the arms in the village, and creating panic and fear among the people of the area. A search warrant was immediately obtained from Magistrate-II and a raid was carried out on the report. The Police recovered 3x3 and 02 daggers with cartages.

The accused could not present any legal justification regarding the arms and ammunition recovered from his house. A case was registered against him.

