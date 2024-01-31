Open Menu

DPO For Ensuring Peaceful Atmosphere During Elections

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2024 | 07:33 PM

District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Iftikhar Ali Shah on Wednesday visited different Chowkis and ordered police officers concerned to take all possible measures for maintaining a peaceful atmosphere during upcoming general elections

According to a police spokesman, the DPO paid a visit to Chowki Hassan Khan, Town Hall and Chowki Qayyum to review the security situation and arrangements made by the police keeping in view the prevailing security situation.

DSP Headquarters Abdul Rasheed Khan, DSP City Sharif Ullah Khan, RI Inamullah Khan Gandapur and City Police Station SHO Rehmat Khan were also accompanied DPO.

On this occasion, the DPO asked the officers concerned to ensure the safety of election candidates, citizens and personnel on duty as well during the forthcoming general elections and the ongoing electoral campaign.

Besides, he also instructed on-duty policemen to take precautionary measures for their own safety. He advised them to be alert all the time, ensure the use of bulletproof jackets and helmets, avoid the use of mobile phones during duty timings and behave politely with the citizens.

