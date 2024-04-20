DPO For Ensuring Peaceful Environment For Public To Exercise Their Right To Vote
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2024 | 05:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood on Saturday said the district police was committed to provide a peaceful environment for public to exercise their right to vote in NA-44 by-elections scheduled to be held on April 21.
He stated this during his visit to Ratta Kulachi Stadium where the delivery of polling material was underway, said a press release issued here.
On this occasion, the DPO was accompanied by SP City Muhammad Ishaq, SP Saddar Umar Hayat Khan and other officers. The DPO reviewed the delivery process of polling materials while he was briefed about the security of polling staff and other matters.
Addressing the officers and personnel posted on polling duty, the district police chief vowed that a peaceful environment would be ensured for the people to exercise their right to vote.
Moreover, he said the implementation over the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission would also be ensured.
The officers and personnel on duty should also adopt protective measures in order to ensure safety of their selves and the citizens, he advised.
He said that no one would be allowed to disturb the peaceful environment.
