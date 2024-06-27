DPO For Ensuring Security Of Masajid, Imambargahs, Procession’ Routes During Muharram
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2024 | 04:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood on Thursday said the security of all Masajid, Imambargahs and procession routes would be ensured during upcoming Muharram ul Haram.
He stated this while presiding over a meeting with station house officers (SHOs) of all police stations from across the district held to review arrangements regarding upcoming month of Muharram ul Haram.
All the SHOs briefed the district police chief about the security arrangements and issues of their respective police stations.
The DPO was informed about the duties, accommodation, food and other matters of personnel during Muharram ul Haram.
Speaking on this occasion, the DPO instructed all the officers to ensure the security of procession routes, Imambargahs and Masajid in their respective areas.
He said no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. He said the provision of peaceful environment would be the top priority of police.
On the occasion, the DPO also issued directions for resolution of the genuine issues being faced by the police officers and personnel.
