DPO for eradicating terrorism with support of people

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaiserani has said the security forces would eradicate the menace of terrorism with the support of the people.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the traders' delegation, led by Anjuman Tajran Eastern Circular Road and Cantt Area President Chaudhry Jameel Ahmed, here at his office on Tuesday.

The DPO said the police department would take all possible measures to maintain peace in the district.

He termed the traders as the "backbone of the economy" and said they would be provided with a peaceful environment to run their businesses.

Commenting on the issue of traffic in the district, he said the improvement in the traffic system was only possible through the implementation of traffic laws.

The district police chief said the instructions had been issued to the traffic police to impose a minimum fine for the traffic challans.

The delegation congratulated the newly appointed DPO on assuming new responsibilities and assured their full cooperation with the police department.