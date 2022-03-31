DPO for expediting crackdown against land mafia, drug peddlers

District Police Officer Mohammad Shoaib Khan on Thursday directed strict action against land grabbers, drug peddlers, aerial firing and street crimes

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) ::District Police Officer Mohammad Shoaib Khan on Thursday directed strict action against land grabbers, drug peddlers, aerial firing and street crimes.

While presiding over a high level meeting, he said that protection of lives and properties of the public was top priority of the police force, adding said that lethargy would not be tolerated in this regard.

The DPO reviewed implementation of the national action plan and directed search and strike operations and crackdowns against the criminal elements.

He also directed to ensure security of important installations, banks, petrol pumps, jewelry shops and religious places to avert any untoward incident.

The meeting was attended by SP Investigation Malik Mohammad Fayyaz, DSP Zarif Khan, DSP Syed Jamil Khan, DSP City Farooq Zaman, DSP HQs Noor Amin Khan, DSP Lahore Ifikhar Ali, DSP Topi Pasham Gul, DSP Shafiq ur Rehman, SHOs and other officials.