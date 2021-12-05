UrduPoint.com

DPO For Foolproof Security Arrangements At Churches

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 05:50 PM

DPO for foolproof security arrangements at churches

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Nadeem Abbas directed police officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements at churches in order to avoid any untoward incident.

During his visit of different churches of the city on Sunday to check security arrangements, the district police officer said that all possible measures were being taken to provide peaceful atmosphere to christian community to perform their religious activities. He said that foolproof security arrangements would be made to avoid any untoward incident at churches.

The DPO Syed Nadeem Abbas directed officers concerned to ensure tight security arrangements and warned that no negligence would be tolerated in the context. He urged on duty police officials to remain alert while performing security duty of churches.

He asked administration of Shanti Nagar Church to make all CCTV Cameras operational and ensure proper body search of every one before entering in the church.

