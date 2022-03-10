DPO for foolproof security arrangements at religious places

UrduPoint.com

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Nadeem Abbas directed officers concerned to ensure foolproof security arrangements at religious places in order to avoid any untoward incident.

Presiding over a meeting regarding security arrangements on Thursday, the district police officer said that projection of public lives and properties was top priority of the department and no negligence would be tolerated in this context. He directed officers concerned to ensure foolproof security arrangements at Masajid, Imam Bargahs and Churches in order to avoid any untoward incident.

He asked officers to place bearers in zigzag position outside the religious places and make vantage points for monitoring of security arrangements. He said that there should be no parking point and vendor carts in 200 yard. He said that volunteers would also be deployed at these points along with the officials of the police.

The DPO Syed Nadeem Abbas directed circle officers to monitor the security arrangements at religious places in their respective areas.

