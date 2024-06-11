DPO For Foolproof Security Arrangements For Eid-ul-Adha
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2024 | 11:50 AM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) District Police Office Muhammad Umar Khan on Tuesday directed comprehensive security arrangements to ensure law and order during Eid-ul-Azha.
He emphasized enhancing surveillance to curb motorcycle one-wheeling, aerial firing, swimming in deep waters, and illegal boating. He stressed the need for special security measures at cattle markets, bazaars, places of worship, and all key locations vulnerable to potential terrorist attacks.
The DPO also instructed to strengthen monitoring and patrolling on major highways to ensure the safety of travelers and cattle traders and prevent incidents of robberies.
He further directed effective measures to check public and recreational places and transport hubs, discourage the display of weapons, and prevent carrying firearms.
Additional personnel would be deployed under a special traffic plan to maintain smooth traffic flow at all times.
The DPO also emphasized the need for strict implementation of the comprehensive security plan and related SOPs for Eid prayer gatherings. Reiterating the commitment to make Kohat crime-free, he stated that police stations would be made safe havens for law-abiding citizens and reform centers for miscreants.
He warned that strict action would be taken against anti-social elements, especially those involved in drug trafficking and gambling.
The DPO appealed to the public to cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order during Eid-ul-Azha and to report any suspicious or illegal activities to their nearest police station promptly.
