Open Menu

DPO For Foolproof Security Arrangements For Eid-ul-Adha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2024 | 11:50 AM

DPO for foolproof security arrangements for Eid-ul-Adha

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) District Police Office Muhammad Umar Khan on Tuesday directed comprehensive security arrangements to ensure law and order during Eid-ul-Azha.

He emphasized enhancing surveillance to curb motorcycle one-wheeling, aerial firing, swimming in deep waters, and illegal boating. He stressed the need for special security measures at cattle markets, bazaars, places of worship, and all key locations vulnerable to potential terrorist attacks.

The DPO also instructed to strengthen monitoring and patrolling on major highways to ensure the safety of travelers and cattle traders and prevent incidents of robberies.

He further directed effective measures to check public and recreational places and transport hubs, discourage the display of weapons, and prevent carrying firearms.

Additional personnel would be deployed under a special traffic plan to maintain smooth traffic flow at all times.

The DPO also emphasized the need for strict implementation of the comprehensive security plan and related SOPs for Eid prayer gatherings. Reiterating the commitment to make Kohat crime-free, he stated that police stations would be made safe havens for law-abiding citizens and reform centers for miscreants.

He warned that strict action would be taken against anti-social elements, especially those involved in drug trafficking and gambling.

The DPO appealed to the public to cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order during Eid-ul-Azha and to report any suspicious or illegal activities to their nearest police station promptly.

Related Topics

Firing Terrorist Police Law And Order Police Station Traffic Kohat Market Prayer All

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

43 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

48 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

4 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

13 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

13 hours ago
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspec ..

Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui

13 hours ago
 Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to econo ..

Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..

13 hours ago
 Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadi ..

Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani

13 hours ago
 RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcem ..

RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement

13 hours ago
 Palestinian women-led organizations must be at for ..

Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..

13 hours ago
 Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul in ..

Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan